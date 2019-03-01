Senators' Craig Anderson: Guts out ninth straight loss
Anderson made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Gulp. Anderson wasn't bad -- he only allowed three goals. But the loss was his ninth straight dating back to Dec. 21. The 37-year-old is a fantasy liability right now. You cannot trust him.
