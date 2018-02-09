Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds off Preds for OT win

Anderson saved 35 of 38 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Nashville.

While the veteran has now won three consecutive starts, he still owns an underwhelming 14-17-5 record, .903 save percentage and 3.15 GAA for the campaign. With the Sens likely to also be sellers leading into the trade deadline, it's difficult to get too excited about Anderson's recent string of wins. Fantasy owners should probably continue to temper expectations -- especially against formidable opponents.