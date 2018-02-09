Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds off Preds for OT win
Anderson saved 35 of 38 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Nashville.
While the veteran has now won three consecutive starts, he still owns an underwhelming 14-17-5 record, .903 save percentage and 3.15 GAA for the campaign. With the Sens likely to also be sellers leading into the trade deadline, it's difficult to get too excited about Anderson's recent string of wins. Fantasy owners should probably continue to temper expectations -- especially against formidable opponents.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Grabs second consecutive win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Devils on Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Breaks four-game losing streak•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Saturday in Philadelphia•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...