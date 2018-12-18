Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for OT win against Preds

Anderson stopped 31 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

It looked like the 37-year-old might be able to cruise to an easy win after Ottawa jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Nashville power-play goals in the second and third helped close the gap before Thomas Chabot finally potted the game-winner in extra time. Anderson has won three of his last four starts, allowing no more than three goals in each, and while he's struggled to remain in top form for more than a handful of games at a time this season, he seems to be finding a groove now.