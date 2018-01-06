Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for overtime win
Anderson saved 30 of 35 shots during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.
It looked ugly early with the Senators trailing 5-2 entering the third period. However, Anderson held off the Sharks, and the Ottawa skaters rallied to score four unanswered goals. While fantasy owners will take the win, the veteran netminder declined to a disappointing .896 save percentage and 3.15 GAA for the campaign. Until Ottawa shows signs of turning its season around, and in particular, improves defensively, it's difficult to start Anderson confidently in the majority of matchups.
