Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for victory against Philadelphia

Anderson stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's win over the Flyers.

Anderson came up with a few massive saves and helped fend off a late third-period surge from Philadelphia. The veteran has picked up back-to-back victories, but he hasn't necessarily been his best of late, allowing at least three goals in each of his last four showings. With a .913 save percentage on the season, Anderson has plenty to offer for fantasy goers right now, but if his mediocrity continues, Mike Condon could see some more crease time.

