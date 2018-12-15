Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds Red Wings in check

Anderson turned away 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Red Wings.

Anderson leads the league in shots faced with 1,036 through 29 games. Detroit didn't pressure the veteran all that much in this one, though, and we're not just talking about total shots, either. The Wings only managed seven high-danger scoring chances during 5-on-5 action and one more on the power play. Anderson isn't the most exciting fantasy option playing for a team that ranks sixth in the Atlantic Division, but there's plenty of value to be extracted from the 37-year-old, as he's a clear-cut No. 1 goalie currently on pace for 72 games played.