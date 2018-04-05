Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds Sabres to two

Anderson turned aside 32 of 34 shots Wednesday, earning a 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Anderson got a favorable matchup, and he took full advantage by posting his best numbers since Feb. 13. But anytime you can say that about a performance where the goaltender conceded twice means that said goaltender hasn't been getting the job done this season. Anderson's final two matchups at Pittsburgh and Boston won't be nearly as promising, and he probably shouldn't be used in either game unless you have no other options.