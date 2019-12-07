Senators' Craig Anderson: Hurts leg Saturday
Anderson limped off in the first period of Saturday's game against the Flyers with what looked like a lower-body injury, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Anders NIlsson has replaced Anderson in net. This is a tough break for Anderson, who just got back from a lower-body injury Wednesday.
