Senators' Craig Anderson: In crease Friday

Anderson will tend the home twine Friday against the Stars.

Anderson and Mike Condon continue to split efforts in goal for the Senators. The veteran netminder received his last start Monday, picking up his 20th win of the season against the Panthers by stopping 35 of the 38 shots he faced. Anderson has now won three of his last four outings in net and will attempt to improve on that stretch Friday against a Stars club averaging just 2.53 goals per game on the road this season.