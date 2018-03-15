Senators' Craig Anderson: In crease Thursday

Anderson will tend the home twine Friday against the Stars.

Anderson and Mike Condon continue to split efforts in goal for the Senators. Anderson received his last start Monday, picking up his 20th win of the season Monday against the Panthers by stopping 35 of the 38 shots he faced. The veteran netminder has now won three of his last four outings in goal and will attempt to improve on that stretch Friday against a Stars club averaging just 2.53 goals per game on the road this season.