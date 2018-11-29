Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal against Rangers

Anderson will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Rangers.

Anderson leads all NHL goalies with 709 saves, which is hardly a surprise given that the Senators are allowing a league-worst 38.3 shots per game. The veteran backstop has a 9-9-3 record, 3.87 GAA and .900 save percentage, which is actually quite good when you consider how often he's had to stand on his head. Anderson's next challenger is a Rangers team that that only averages 2.84 goals per contest and ranks 26th in shots (29.6), meaning there could be worse odds behind his quest to snap a four-game losing streak.