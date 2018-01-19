Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal against Toronto
Anderson will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs,
Anderson was sharp in his last start against the Maple Leafs on Jan. 10, turning aside 45 of the 48 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-3 road victory. The veteran netminder may have a hard time replicating that performance in Saturday's home matchup with Toronto, as the Maple Leafs have been fantastic offensively on the road this season, averaging 3.28 goals per game, second in the NHL.
