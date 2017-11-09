Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Friday

Anderson will get the starting nod on the road against the Avalanche on Friday.

Anderson will look to bounce back after a disappointing five-goal performance versus the Golden Knights on Saturday. With nearly a week off, the netminder should be well rested. In his previous two contests as the visiting goalie, the 36-year-old has logged a pair of victories along with a .96 GAA and .962 save percentage.

