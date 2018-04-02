Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Monday

Anderson will get the starting nod for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has been splitting time with Mike Condon down the stretch and will likely continue to do so moving forward. As such, fantasy owners can probably expect the veteran Anderson to make just one more appearance following Monday's tilt. On the year, the netminder is 22-23-6 with a disappointing 3.28 GAA -- his worst since the 2005-06 campaign when he logged 29 games for the Blackhawks.