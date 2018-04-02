Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Monday
Anderson will get the starting nod for Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has been splitting time with Mike Condon down the stretch and will likely continue to do so moving forward. As such, fantasy owners can probably expect the veteran Anderson to make just one more appearance following Monday's tilt. On the year, the netminder is 22-23-6 with a disappointing 3.28 GAA -- his worst since the 2005-06 campaign when he logged 29 games for the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 24 in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets three pucks slip past him•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between the pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Another night to forget•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...