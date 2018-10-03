Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Thursday
Anderson will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Anderson posted a mediocre 23-25-6 record last season with a career-worst 3.32 GAA and now will have to head into this upcoming campaign without Erik Karlsson in front of him. With the Sens in a period of transition, it could be a long season for the veteran netminder.
