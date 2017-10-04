Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Thursday

Anderson will patrol the blue paint against Washington on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Despite making just 40 appearances for the Sens last season, Anderson still managed to rack up 25 victories and should get back to being a 30-win netminder in 2017-18. The 36-year-old figures to see the bulk of the starts this year, but could get some rest down the stretch thanks to capable backup Mike Condon.