Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday
Anderson will guard the cage in Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Despite allowing just one goal Saturday, Anderson couldn't register a victory after he was beaten in the shootout. The netminder was left high and dry by his teammates, as they could only get one puck into the back of the net during regular time and failed to beat Detroit's Jimmy Howard in any of their three shootout attempts. The veteran could be facing a high volume of shots Tuesday given all the injures to the Senators' defensive core -- whether he is up to the task remains to be seen.
