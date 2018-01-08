Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday

Anderson will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Anderson faced 118 shots in his previous three outings, stopping 108 for a .915 save percentage and posting a 2-0-1 record. It could be another busy night for the netminder, considering Chicago is averaging 34.5 shots -- second highest in the league. A banged up blue line -- Johnny Oduya (lower body), Mark Borowiecki (concussion) and Cody Ceci (undisclosed) are all questionable -- could expose Anderson to even more rubber.