Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday

Anderson will be the home starter against the Canadiens on Saturday.

Anderson's last two starts have been stellar, but there's still reason for skepticism. The 37-year-old did post a 3.32 GAA and .898 save percentage last year, after all. Plus, even with his two excellent games in a row, he still has a 3.25 GAA this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories