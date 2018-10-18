Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday
Anderson will be the home starter against the Canadiens on Saturday.
Anderson's last two starts have been stellar, but there's still reason for skepticism. The 37-year-old did post a 3.32 GAA and .898 save percentage last year, after all. Plus, even with his two excellent games in a row, he still has a 3.25 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...