Senators' Craig Anderson: In net Saturday
Anderson will guard the home goal Saturday against the Kings.
Anderson has been pelted by the opposition in each of the first three games this season, facing at least 37 shots in each of the contests and 44 against the Flyers on Wednesday that resulted in six goals. He will face a Kings team that has averaged just 23.0 shots on goal per game through four contests this season, potentially resulting in some relief.
