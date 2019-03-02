Senators' Craig Anderson: In road cage Saturday
Anderson will start in goal against host Tampa Bay on Saturday, Ken Warren of the Ottaw Citizen reports.
This will be Anderson's third time facing the Bolts in 2018-19. He's 1-0-1 against them, having surrendered eight goals on 73 combined shots. Ottawa's chief puck plugger actually defeated the Presidents' Trophy favorites in Tampa on November 10, but the Senators traded three proficient scoring forwards at the deadline, so don't expect this team to repeat that six-goal performance against Andrei Vasilevskiy and Co.
