Senators' Craig Anderson: In tough versus Maple Leafs

Anderson will start Wednesday's road game in Toronto, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The veteran netminder will be going for his first win since Dec. 17. On paper, the Maple Leafs figure to give Ottawa a tough time, but it's worth noting Anderson won his only other start versus Toronto this season -- that game coming back on Oct. 6. With so much time having passed and considering the direction of both teams, we recommend avoiding Anderson in this unfavorable matchup.