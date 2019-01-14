Senators' Craig Anderson: Joins team for practice
Anderson (concussion) was in attendance for a portion of Monday's practice session, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson is reportedly "doing better", per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, but the team has yet to provide a timeline for when the netminder might he ready to play. Until the veteran returns to the lineup, Anders Nilsson figures to continue carrying the bulk of the load for Ottawa.
