Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR

Anderson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, according to the NHL's official media site.

Anderson will miss at least the next two games while on IR. The Senators can ill-afford to lose Anderson for a significant period of time, as he and Anaheim's John Gibson are second in the league in games played at 31 apiece, trailing only Marc-Andre Fleury of the Golden Knights and his 34-spot. Marcus Hogberg has been summoned from AHL Bellville, and he'll presumably serve as the No. 2 goalie behind Mike McKenna as long as Anderson remains out of commission.