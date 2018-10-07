Senators' Craig Anderson: Leads team to first win
Anderson made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday night.
The Sens are playing hard in front of Anderson and it was nice to get their first win of the season. But he'll struggle to put up wins with so many youngsters in front of him. Consider the match-up before you put him in your net.
