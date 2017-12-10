Senators' Craig Anderson: Left out to dry in miserable loss

Anderson stopped 45 of 50 shots in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

It's easy to point the finger at Anderson for the loss, but the Senators were outshot 50-25 and really didn't do much to help their netminder. The veteran has had a tough go this year, managing a 7-10-3 record with a .895 save percentage. He's turned in a few strong outings, but until things improve for Ottawa, it's probably best to shy away from Anderson in most fantasy settings.

