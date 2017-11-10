Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets in three goals in win
Anderson made 16 saves on 19 shots against Colorado on Friday, picking up a 4-3 overtime win in Sweden.
Anderson's struggle with Colorado can't really be chalked up to the trip to Europe, as he's been struggling badly as of late. Prior to Friday, he'd given up five goals or more in six of his past seven starts. This one wasn't as bad on the scoreboard, but that's because the Avalanche only got 19 shots to the net. Anderson has to turn things around if he's going to remain a starting fantasy goalie.
