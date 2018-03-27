Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets three pucks slip past him

Anderson turned away 26 shots in Monday's 4-1 road loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina outshot Anderson's team in each period, with veteran counterpart Cam Ward seeing 10 fewer pucks in this contest at PNC Arena. After showing top form last season and turning in his best save percentage (.926) since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, Anderson has struggled mightily in 2017-18. He owns a losing record (21-23-6), and his save mark currently sits at a dismal .899 rate. The American backstop can't be trusted in fantasy at this time.