Senators' Craig Anderson: Lit up for six
Anderson stopped 38 of 44 shots Wednesday, taking a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia.
For all the talk of "The System" in Ottawa, the Senators have been a sieve this season, allowing a minimum of three goals in every game they've played. Not all of that can be pinned on Anderson, who has faced more than 40 shots in two of his three contests, but the fact is that when he's consistently facing the kind of volume of shots the Senators are allowing, the goals are going to come. Ottawa's defense is just too shaky to trust either Anderson or Mike Condon, and because of that you should plan on having your skaters in the lineup whenever the Senators are their opponent.
