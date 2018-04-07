Senators' Craig Anderson: Loses final start

Anderson made just 19 saves during Friday's 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Anderson, as the Senators plummeted down the standings after being within a single goal of advancing to the Stanley Cup finals last spring. His .898 save percentage and 3.32 GAA weren't helpful fantasy marks, and with Ottawa a rebuild candidate, his numbers could dip even further before they improve. Additionally, age isn't on the side of the 36-year-old netminder, either. For what it's worth, this was the first time since the 2005-06 season that Anderson finished with a sub-.900 save percentage -- barring a surprise appearance in Ottawa's season finale.