Senators' Craig Anderson: Loses to Lightning
Anderson allowed four goals on 20 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
While Anderson continues to post underwhelming numbers, it's difficult to place too much blame on him for Thursday's result. The Lightning are atop the standings and the highest scoring team in the league, so it was a notable mismatch. Unfortunately, despite Anderson's respectable play most nights, it's becoming exceedingly more difficult to trust him against the majority of opponents. There's also potential for things to become worse if Ottawa deals talent before the trade deadline.
