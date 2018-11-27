Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak continues

Anderson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

It's the first time in five starts the veteran netminder has given up fewer than four goals, but Anderson still suffered his fourth straight regulation loss and ninth of the year. The Senators' defensive woes aren't doing him any favors, but Anderson's .900 save percentage on the season suggests the 37-year-old is no longer a reliable, starting-quality NHL goalie -- not that Ottawa has any better alternatives.