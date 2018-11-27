Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak continues
Anderson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
It's the first time in five starts the veteran netminder has given up fewer than four goals, but Anderson still suffered his fourth straight regulation loss and ninth of the year. The Senators' defensive woes aren't doing him any favors, but Anderson's .900 save percentage on the season suggests the 37-year-old is no longer a reliable, starting-quality NHL goalie -- not that Ottawa has any better alternatives.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Constantly under attack in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will face Stars away from home•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows five in high-scoring affair•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six before exit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...