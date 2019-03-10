Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak dates to mid-December
Anderson made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Saturday.
Anderson should not be owned. Period. He has not won since Dec. 17. The Sens are young and impressionable, but not good at all.
