Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak reaches 13
Anderson stopped 33 of 36 shots Monday, but it again wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.
Anderson actually played fairly well in this one, but the Senators' now-punchless offense means that he pretty much has to be perfect to get a result, and that again didn't happen. With Ottawa getting so few pucks to the net on offense, the pressure has been dialed up to 11 on Anderson and the defense, and that's not a great situation for your fantasy team.
