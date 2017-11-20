Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 24 saves in losing cause

Anderson stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Anderson played fine in the game, but the Senators couldn't get a single puck past Henrik Lundqvist on any of their 20 shots. This marks the second straight game where Anderson has played well but the team hasn't been able to get him the victory. Anderson's play appears to be trending in the right direction, but his .899 save percentage is reflective of his inconsistent play all season. The Senators usually score enough to make Anderson a decent fantasy netminder, so don't get put off by back-to-back losses. The 36-year-old might not post great rate stats, but his starting gig and 7-5-3 record make him valuable in most fantasy settings.