Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 24 saves in win over Wings

Anderson stopped 24 of 25 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

The veteran netminder entered with a .865 save percentage and 4.50 GAA through his previous five outings, so this was a welcomed rebound. Anderson's .901 and 2.93 year-long marks are still well below expectations, but it wouldn't be shocking if he continued to improve them moving forward. Don't let his mediocre 10-game sample to start 2017-18 cloud a long-standing track record of solid fantasy results.