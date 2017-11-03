Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 24 saves in win over Wings
Anderson stopped 24 of 25 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.
The veteran netminder entered with a .865 save percentage and 4.50 GAA through his previous five outings, so this was a welcomed rebound. Anderson's .901 and 2.93 year-long marks are still well below expectations, but it wouldn't be shocking if he continued to improve them moving forward. Don't let his mediocre 10-game sample to start 2017-18 cloud a long-standing track record of solid fantasy results.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Exits after two frames in blowout loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Returning to crease Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for victory against Philadelphia•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 28 saves in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...