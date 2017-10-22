Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 28 saves in win

Anderson made 28 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Anderson is now 3-1-3, but he has allowed 11 goals in his last three games. The Sens need to tighten up their defense overall, so expect Anderson's GAA and save percentage to go down with that adjustment.

