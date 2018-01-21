Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 29 saves in Saturday's loss

Anderson stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Senators' defense continues to do him no favors, and Anderson has now faced at least 33 shots in six of seven January games while stumbling to a 3.72 GAA and .908 save percentage on the month. He has managed to win three of those games, but the 36-year-old will likely remain a risky fantasy play until he starts getting more support in front of him.