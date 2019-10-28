Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 34 saves in win
Anderson allowed two goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Anderson made the most of his first chance to start since Oct 19, earning the win against a strong Sharks offense. The goalie has a 2.80 GAA and a .909 save percentage this year. Fantasy owners in weekly leagues will want to avoid Anderson, as the Senators play only once in the next week -- Saturday in Boston -- and it's no guarantee he'll draw that start.
