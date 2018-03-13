Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 35 saves in Monday's win

Anderson stopped 35 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

He handed Florida its first loss on home ice in eight games, weathering a storm of shots in the second and third periods after Ottawa had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Anderson's been far from consistent lately, allowing fewer than three goals only once in his last eight games, but he's managed to win four of them and the 36-year-old should continue shouldering a big workload over the final weeks of the season.