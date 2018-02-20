Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 36 saves in loss to Preds

Anderson allowed five goals on 41 shots during Monday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

The veteran has now allowed three goals or more in 12 of his past 16 appearances for eight wins, a .910 save percentage and 3.44 GAA. While the eight victories are helpful, continuing to pile up wins with a below-average save percentage will probably prove difficult, and there's also a strong chance the Senators unload talent ahead of the trade deadline. Anderson should continue to receive the bulk of starts for Ottawa, and his huge workload does carry value in deeper settings. However, pinpointing when he's going to have a strong performance could prove difficult.