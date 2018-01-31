Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's loss

Anderson stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran netminder has now lost four straight starts, although his .926 save percentage over that stretch suggests the fault lies more with the play in front of him than in Anderson's own performance. The Senators have a busy schedule coming up, playing four times in six days starting with Thursday's home tilt against the Ducks, so Anderson should get plenty of chances to snap his losing streak.