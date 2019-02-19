Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 600th career appearance

Anderson came on in relief of Anders Nilsson, stopping 26 of 30 shots in an 8-7 loss to Chicago on Monday.

This wasn't the way Anderson wanted to hit this milestone, but it happened when he came in after just 13:22 of action and four Blackhawks goals. Giving up four of his own doesn't suggest that he's anywhere near back to form after an eye injury, however, and it's probably best to avoid him for the time being until he shows he's back to full strength.