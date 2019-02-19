Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 600th career appearance
Anderson came on in relief of Anders Nilsson, stopping 26 of 30 shots in an 8-7 loss to Chicago on Monday.
This wasn't the way Anderson wanted to hit this milestone, but it happened when he came in after just 13:22 of action and four Blackhawks goals. Giving up four of his own doesn't suggest that he's anywhere near back to form after an eye injury, however, and it's probably best to avoid him for the time being until he shows he's back to full strength.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Shakes off injury•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Remains unavailable•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Out Tuesday, will travel Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't practice Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...