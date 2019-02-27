Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes relief appearance

Anderson allowed one goal on 13 shots faced in relief of Anders Nilsson during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Anderson was expected to get the night off, but the Capitals high-powered offense made short work of that plan as the 37-year-old relieved Anders Nilsson of the netminding duties in the second period. With little offensive support coming now that Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel have been all been traded, no Ottawa netminder is a safe fantasy play at this point.