Senators' Craig Anderson: Matching up against Detroit
Anderson will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Red Wings.
Anderson will prepare for a home clash against a Detroit club that surprisingly eked out a 3-2 win over Toronto in overtime Friday. Ottawa's No. 1 netminder still ranks sixth in the league in saves (1,056) despite missing 12 games with a concussion, and we can't imagine that the All-Star break could have come soon enough for Anderson, who will be making his first start since Jan. 22.
