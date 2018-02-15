Senators' Craig Anderson: Named Thursday's starter

Anderson will guard the home crease Thursday against the Sabres.

Anderson has appeared in each of the last four games, but he has not factored in the decision for either of the last two. He's technically riding a three-game winning streak (among games with a decision) into Thursday's matchup and faces a Sabres club averaging just 2.55 goals per game on the road this season.

