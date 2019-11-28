Senators' Craig Anderson: Not practicing Thursday
Anderson was not at practice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson wasn't at practice after missing Wednesday's game, likely as a maintenance night off. The 38-year-old is likely just getting another maintenance day Thursday, although it's unclear whether he will be available for Friday's game against the Wild after missing two consecutive days.
