Senators' Craig Anderson: Not starting Saturday
Despite an earlier report suggesting it was the case, Anderson will not start Saturday's contest against the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson will cede Saturday's start to backup Mike Condon with Ottawa playing its second road game in consecutive nights. With a 1.65 GAA and .937 save percentage through his first four outings, it's been an impressive start to the season for Anderson. He projects to return to the crease for a home start against the Canucks on Tuesday.
