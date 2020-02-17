Senators' Craig Anderson: Notches first win in February
Anderson stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory versus Dallas on Sunday.
After getting pulled in his last start, Anderson was looking to bounce back and did so with a solid performance against the Stars on Sunday. It was his first win in the month of February, in four tries. Since 2016-17, the 38-year-old has been tough to trust in fantasy. Anderson's record after this win stands at 8-13-2.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook in Winnipeg•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Jets•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Great not good enough•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Toronto•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets first win of 2020•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.