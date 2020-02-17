Senators' Craig Anderson: Notches first win in February

Anderson stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory versus Dallas on Sunday.

After getting pulled in his last start, Anderson was looking to bounce back and did so with a solid performance against the Stars on Sunday. It was his first win in the month of February, in four tries. Since 2016-17, the 38-year-old has been tough to trust in fantasy. Anderson's record after this win stands at 8-13-2.