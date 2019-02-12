Senators' Craig Anderson: Out Tuesday, will travel Wednesday

Anderson took a tennis ball to the eye Monday, which will prevent him from suiting up for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. However, he will travel with the team as it embarks on a four-game road trip Wednesday.

The issue doesn't appear to be severe, but Anderson will cede the backup duties to newly recalled Filip Gustavsson. The veteran netminder has hit a skid in the crease recently, losing each of his last five starts between the pipes. Anderson's poor play has led to increased playing time for Anders Nilsson, who has allowed just two goals on 91 shots in his last two outings.